The Bucknell Bison will travel to New Jersey to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the first time since 2000. Rutgers leads the all-time series 22-8, including an active 14-game winning streak that dates back to 1965.

Rutgers has also been stellar at home, with all seven of their wins coming on their home floor and only one of their losses. On the other hand, Bucknell has struggled on the road this season, only winning one of their five road games thus far.

Let's see if Rutgers will continue to successfully defend their home court, or if Bucknell will come in and find an elusive winning formula on the road.

Bucknell vs. Rutgers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Bucknell +19.5 (-110) Over 133.0 (-110) +1500 Rutgers -19.5 (-110) Under 133.0 (-110) -4000

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Bucknell vs. Rutgers Match Details

Fixture: Bucknell Bison @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date and Time: Friday, December 23, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Bucknell vs. Rutgers Key Stats

This should be quite the defensive matchup. Rutgers ranks 6th in the nation in points allowed per contest, giving up 54.7 per game this season. Bucknell isn't ranked quite as high but is still defending pretty well. They surrender 65.4 points per game, good for 96th nationwide.

Both teams are top-40 in opponent field goal percentage too. Rutgers is 11th, holding opposing teams to 36.8% shooting from the field, while Bucknell holds their opposition to 38.9% shooting, 33rd in the country.

Bucknell holds a slight edge offensively based on how they've performed this season. They're scoring 73.7 points per game (157th), while Rutgers is only scoring 70.5 per game (216th). However, Bucknell is much more efficient offensively. They hit 50.1% of their field goals, the 16th highest clip in the NCAA, while Rutgers only hits 43.7% (227th).

Bucknell vs. Rutgers Betting Prediction

Rutgers is indisputably one of the best teams defensively in the country this season. They've held all but one opponent under 70 points, and their defense has led them to a win over then #10 Indiana and a narrow one-point loss to then #25 Ohio State.

They should suffocate Bucknell's offense, but their offense should also struggle against a quality Bucknell defense. Neither offense should thrive in this game, so I think the under is the best play.

Prediction: Under 133.0 (-110)

