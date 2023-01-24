Buffalo vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 24 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Ball State Cardinals will play host to the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday in a MAC showdown. Ball State have been playing well recently, but they did lose their last game to Kent State, and now their record sits at 13-6. Buffalo are 8-10, and they just lost to Toledo at home. The Bulls have won the past five head-to-head matchups, but this is the first time that the Cardinals have been favored over their conference rivals since 2020.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Ball State Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Buffalo Bulls +5.5 (-110) Over 152.5 (-110) +185 Ball State Cardinals -5.5 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110) -227

Buffalo Bulls vs. Ball State Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bulls @ Ball State Cardinals

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Worthen Arena

Buffalo Bulls vs. Ball State Cardinals Key Stats

Buffalo love to play at a really fast pace, but last game, this hurt them as their opponents connected on over 50% of their field goal attempts. The Bulls have been up and down, but leading scorer Curtis Jones (15.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG) has been very consistent. Zid Powell (14.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG) and Isiah Adams (10.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG) have been solid, too, and tonight all three will need to be effective to knock off a tough Ball State team.

Ball State average 111.1 points per 100 possessions, and lately, they've done a good job at taking care of the ball. Efficiency-wise, the Cardinals have shot 47.2% overall and 48.1% in home games. Last game they shot just 36.5% from the field, but this figures to be a rare-off game. The fact that they were on the road also had an impact, but tonight they'll be at home, where they've gone 8-0 (6-0 vs. D1 schools). Ball State have four guys that average over 12 points per game, so look for this balanced scoring attack to give the Cardinals a big advantage on paper.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Ball State Cardinals Betting Prediction

Both teams are right around .500 against the spread, but Buffalo are 0-5 on the road (1-3-1 ATS). While the Bulls have done well as underdogs, Ball State are 3-1 ATS when favored within seven points. I'm going with the Cardinals here as Buffalo's defense has been pretty bad on the road this season, and the hosts have more than enough scorers to win and cover.

Prediction: Ball State -5.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 65-45-3 (+146.0 units)

