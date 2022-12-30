Buffalo vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 30 | College Basketball

The 6-6 Buffalo Bulls and the 8-4 Michigan State Spartans will square off at the Breslin Center on Friday. The Bulls, who are still winless on the road this year, just defeated SUNY Canton.

The Spartans have won their last three games and are 4-1 at home. The two programs' last non-conference matchup is this one. The overall number of points scored in the game is 148.5, and MSU is a 15.5-point favorite.

Buffalo vs Michigan State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Buffalo Bulls +900 +15.5 (-110) Over 148.5 (-110) Michigan State Spartans -1500 -15.5 (-110) Under 148.5 (-110)

Buffalo vs Michigan State Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bulls at Michigan State Spartans

Date and Time: Friday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Buffalo vs Michigan State Key Stats

The Bulls started off with four straight losses before going on a four-game winning streak. They have lost two of their previous three games since then, to Tulane and West Virginia. A victory over the Spartans would be a major accomplishment for their non-conference schedule and would give them a lot of momentum going into MAC action.

The Bulls average 79.8 points per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field, including 31.9 percent from three-point range. It is ranked 180th in offensive efficiency when scheduling adjustments are made.

Its the punishing non-conference schedule, which included contests with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, Oregon, and Notre Dame, that was endured by the Spartans. They have won half of those contests, and will now focus on a league schedule that is never easy.

The Spartans average 69.5 points per game while converting 43.9 percent of their field goal attempts, including 37.7 percent from three-point range. The Spartans' adjusted offensive efficiency has them ranked 45th in the country.

The Spartans' opponents shoot 39.8 percent from the field, including 30.9 percent from long range, and they give up 66.4 points per game on defense. MSU ranks 49th in D-1 for defensive efficiency.

Buffalo vs Michigan State Betting Prediction

Without Hall, who is expected to play against the Bulls for the first time since mid-November, the Spartans are already among the top 50 teams in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

Although his absence was felt, the Spartans will gradually incorporate him back into the lineup, so his comeback won't have a huge influence on the game.

For a significant period of the game, I anticipate the Spartans will dominate with an eight- to twelve-point advantage. However, against an MSU club that requires Hall to be at full strength to win by more than 16 points, the Bulls are skilled enough to cover the spread.

Pick: Buffalo Bulls +15.5 (-110)

