Butler vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Creighton Bluejays have been hit by the injury bug, and it's resulted in a six-game losing streak that's dropped them out of the Top 25 rankings.

While the Butler Bulldogs are also dealing with plenty of their own injuries, they've been able to avoid the slide that's plagued their opponents tonight.

Both teams are trying to weather the storm right now, and this could be a pivotal matchup for both teams' seasons. Tonight we'll see which school can overcome its injury woes and come away with its first Big East win of the season.

Butler vs. Creighton Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Butler +8.0 (-110) Over 142.0 (-110) +290 Creighton -8.0 (-110) Under 142.0 (-110) -350

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Butler vs. Creighton Match Details

Fixture: Butler Bulldogs @ Creighton Bluejays

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Butler vs. Creighton Key Stats

Butler has one of the most explosive starting fives in the nation offensively. All five starters are currently averaging at least 11.3 points per game. However, they have the worst bench scoring in the nation, getting only 7.5 points per game from their reserves. Their injuries have depleted their depth, so they rely on their starters more than any other team in the country.

Creighton was not sharp in their Big East opener last Friday. They committed 18 turnovers, a season-high, and shot 20% from beyond the arc, only knocking down four three-pointers.

The Butler defense is stout, holding opponents to 63.7 points per game. Although they got blown out, they held the UConn Huskies, a top-20 scoring team this season, to 68 points in their loss and only 28 points in the first half. They've held opponents under 70 for five straight games.

Butler vs. Creighton Betting Prediction

I think that with the injuries on both sides, Butler's defense will be the unit that keeps this game competitive throughout.

Creighton has more talent but is struggling to gel with all of their missing pieces, especially star center Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Butler's bench won't provide enough to win them the game, but they'll spell the starters enough that they can have a fighting chance at the end of it. Butler covers the spread, but Creighton wins at home.

Prediction: Butler +8.0 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes