Butler vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Butler Bulldogs and St. John's Red Storm are playing each other tonight, and a win tonight would go a long way for both schools as the season progresses.

Butler got blown out at Seton Hall their last time on the court, dropping their conference record to 2-4. The loss snapped a mini-two-game win streak that they had accrued since the start of 2023. They are 2-3 on the road this season.

St. John's has lost five in a row, all to Big East foes. They are now 11-6 this season after an 11-1 start, and 1-5 in conference play. A win here is almost essential to keep their season alive.

Both teams will be desperate to walk away with a win tonight. Let's see how they compare ahead of their meeting.

Butler vs. St. John's Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Butler +3.5 (-118) Over 147.5 (-110) +128 St. John's -3.5 (-104) Under 147.5 (-110) -154

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Butler vs. St. John's Match Details

Fixture: Butler Bulldogs @ St. John's Red Storm

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Butler vs. St. John's Key Stats

Butler has the worst offense in Big East play this season. Against conference opponents, they are scoring 60.5 points per game and shooting 38.3% from the floor. Both stats are dead last in the Big East against conference rivals.

St. John's has one of the worst defenses in the Big East. Against their conference opponents, the Red Storm are giving up 82.7 points per game on 48.1% shooting. While neither number is the worst in the conference, both are pretty close to it.

On the other end of the floor, both teams found more success.

Butler is 89th in the nation defensively, holding teams to 65.4 points per game.

St. John's has put up 79.1 points per game, 42nd in the country this season.

St. John's should have a massive rebounding edge as they pull down 40.8 per game compared to Butler, who only grabs 32.5 per game.

Butler vs. St. John's Betting Prediction

Both teams are scuffling right now, but I think St. John's has the edge tonight. They are at home and will control the glass, an important part of the game. It'll probably be tight, but ultimately the Red Storm should prevail over the Bulldogs.

Prediction: St. John's Money Line (-154)

