Butler vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UConn Huskies will take on the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday in a Big East showdown. UConn are ranked #15 in the country, and they're now 15-5 after losing their third straight, most recently falling to Seton Hall. The Huskies have now lost three straight Big East games and they're just 4-5 in conference play. Butler are only 3-6 in conference games and 11-9 overall.

Butler Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Butler Bulldogs +14.5 (-110) Over 137.5 (-110) +900 Connecticut Huskies -14.5 (-110) Under 137.5 (-110) -1600

Butler Bulldogs vs. Connecticut Huskies Match Details

Fixture: Butler Bulldogs @ Connecticut Huskies

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: XL Center

Butler Bulldogs vs. Connecticut Huskies Key Stats

UConn have a solid offense, despite struggling the last few games. They score 112.5 points per 100 possessions, and they also crash the glass well. Star player Adama Sanogo has been great, and he leads the Huskies in scoring (17.2 PPG) and rebounding (6.8). Jordan Hawkins adds 15.2 points, and these two combined for a good chunk of UConn's points. Today, UConn will need to buckle down on defense as they've ben unable to get stops in recent games.

Butler are big underdogs today, despite UConn's losing streak. The Bulldogs have four starters in double digits, but leading scorer Manny Bates is questionable today. The Bulldogs have been up and down, but they've been poor defensively in conference games, especially lately. Today, they'll need to be more physical on the glass and get more consistent stops to pull the massive upset.

Butler Bulldogs vs. Connecticut Huskies Betting Prediction

UConn have done well overall against the spread this year, but they're just 2-7 ATS in conference games. Butler isn't much better, as they're 2-6-1 ATS in Big East play, but they are over .500 ATS on the road. Because the Huskies have gone 1-7 ATS in their last eight, I'm going to go with Butler to cover the big spread on the road. Even with some key players questionable, the Bulldogs should be able to hang with a UConn squad that's lacking confidence right now.

Prediction: Butler +14.5 (-110)

