BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Prediction, Picks, and Odds - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The BYU Cougars will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Iris in college football action on Saturday (October 8).

The Cougars have done a great job and are 4-1 this season. They look like a balanced side and are coming into this game with two consecutive wins. The Cougars are in first place in the standings and will try to maintain their winning run in this game.

Notre Dame have had a mixed season so far with two losses and two wins. They are in third place in the FBS standings and will try to go all out in order to make it a streak of three wins.

BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BYU +150 +3.5(-107) o51(-107) NOTRE DAME -175 -3.5(-107) u51(-107)

BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Match Details

Fixture: BYU Cougars @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 8 pm EDT

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Key Stats

The Cougars have played well this season and have covered 1466 passing yards at an average of 8.4 passing yards per attempt. They have a completion rate of 70.1 percent with 13 TDs and one interception. Quarterback Jaren Hall has contributed with 1438 passing yards and has bettered his completion rate to 70.2 percent.

While rushing, they have done well and have an average of 4.9 yards per attempt with 7 TDs. The defense of the team has done decent and has contributed to the team's success. They would like to improve further as the season progresses.

Notre Dame has not covered much of the yards and have covered only 837 passing yards for the whole team combined. Quarterback Drew Pyne has contributed the most with 459 passing yards at a completion rate of 69.8 percent. He has 6 TDs to his name at an average of 7.3 yards per attempt.

While rushing, they have covered 640 yards at an average of 4.0 yards per attempt with 7 TDs. The defense of the team has its flaws and needs to shape well going forward.

TEAMS RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS COUGARS 152.2 7 NOTRE DAME 160 7

BYU Cougars vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Prediction

Audric Estime has done great for the team and averages 4.9 yards per attempt while rushing. He has 4 TDs to his name and will play a crucial role in the game.

The Notre Dame are likely to win this due to their form and have played better in the last two games. The Cougars' struggle on the road is likely to continue as they will face a tough challenge from Notre Dame.

Prediction - Take Notre Dame on the spread, - 3.5

