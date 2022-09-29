Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 29 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The BYU Cougars will take on the Utah State Aggies on Thursday night. These two Utah schools meet with their seasons heading in very different directions at the moment.

BYU defeated Wyoming last week 38-24 to move to 3-1 on the year, while Utah State lost to UNLV by a score of 34-24 to drop to 1-3.

Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Utah State Aggies +24 (-115) Over 60 (-115) +1200 BYU Cougars -24 (-105) Under 60 (-105) -2400

Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars Match Details

Fixture: BYU Cougars @ Utah State Aggies

Date & Time: Thursday, September 29, 8.00 PM EDT

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars Head-to-Head

These schools have met five times since the 2016 season. BYU has come out on top in three of the last five head-to-head matchups, and in all of these meetings, the favored team has won.

The most recent meeting came last October, with the Cougars winning 34-20 on the road in a game where they were 8.5-point favorites. Now, BYU is tabbed as the much bigger favorite, giving them a solid chance at extending their win streak over Utah State to three.

Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars Key Stats

Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner has had a rough season so far, as he's thrown eight interceptions and just six passing TDs. He's also completing passes at just a 56.4% rate, which is below the percentage he posted in each of the previous three seasons.

As a team, the Aggies rank 100th in passing yards, which may be an issue today given how good the Cougars' pass defense has been. BYU's is allowing just 172.5 passing yards per game, which is the 23rd-best mark in the country.

BYU's offense is led by QB Jaren Hall, who has accumulated 1,164 yards through the air so far, to go with nine TDs and just one pick.

His main receiving targets, Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts, have 506 receiving yards combined, so look for them to be big factors against tonight. Utah State's defense has been subpar, so BYU has a good chance here to run up the score.

Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars Injury Updates

Wide Receiver Chase Roberts is the biggest name on the injury report, but he is listed as probable for tonight's contest. There are a few other minor injuries to keep an eye on, but none significant enough to tilt the favor more in either school's favor.

Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars Best Picks

Utah State have been completely shut out completely in the second half in two of their four games this year.

They're still yet to score more than eight points in any second half this season, so expect them to struggle putting up points tonight after halftime against a solid BYU defense.

Pick: Utah State 2nd Half Team Total Under 9.5 Points (+110)

Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars Betting Prediction

The Aggies have failed to cover the spread all four times this season, and their recent results haven't been promising.

The fact that Utah State hasn't gotten much going on offense is a big concern, so expect BYU to assert their dominance on both sides of the ball by winning and covering tonight.

Prediction: BYU -24 (-105)

