Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17| 2022 NCAAF Season

The Oregon Ducks will face the BYU Cougars in a one-game battle on Saturday. The Ducks are 1-1 so far this season, whereas the Cougars have an impressive 2-0 opening. The Cougars are the away team and are set to face a big crowd who are well prepared against them.

"The Pic The Play"- Ducks

Game 1 for the Ducks ended in a loss. They were against the #1 Georgia Bulldogs, who literally bulldozed their way through them. Oregon did not have anything in response to such a strong team. The game ended with an embarrassing 49-3 score.

However, they bounced back quite nicely in Game 2, beating the Eastern Washington Eagles 70-14. Bo Nix was the star quarterback, picking up 277 yards for 5 TDs. Terrance Ferguson was another performer for the team as a tight end.

BYU has enjoyed some nice momentum leading up to their third game of the season. They are part of the Independents(FBS) conference and have won both of their starting games.

Game 1 was against South Florida, which they won 50-21. Game 2 was difficult for the Cougars, yet they managed to win it 26-20. Expect the game against the Ducks to be difficult as well.

"See you at Autzen"- Cougars

Oregon will be looking to improve on their 1-1 record with a win against BYU. They are playing at home and have the advantage. The entire stadium will be behind them to support them unabashedly.

The Cougars will have to be careful and not let this game slip away. Anyhow, it is going to be a tough outing for the away team.

Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars: Match Details

Fixture: BYU Cougars vs. Oregon Ducks

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 3.30 PM EDT

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oregon Ducks -175 -3.5 (-110) U 58 (-110) BYU Cougars +150 +3.5 (-110) O 58 (-110)

Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars: Pick

In a tough game against the Cougars, Bo Nix will have to carry his team forward. He has been brilliant so far, and this is exactly what the team needs.

They will hope to improve on their overall 1-1 tally to make it 2-1 for the season. The quarterback can be the catalyst for their win. BYU will need to be careful against a team like Oregon.

Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars: Prediction

The Autzen Stadium is all set to host this epic encounter. Oregon will be furious and eager to win as soon as they step onto the field. However, one cannot rule out the BYU Cougars as they are full of confidence at the moment.

Pick/Prediction: Bo Nix TDs O 1.5 (-105)

