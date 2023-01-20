BYU vs Santa Clara Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Santa Clara Broncos will be at home to face the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday in a battle between West Coast Conference schools. Santa Clara are 15-5, and they previously beat Pacific 92-81 on the road. BYU are 14-7, and they just defeated Pepperdine at home by ten. Santa Clara beat BYU last January, but the Cougars have won four of the previous five meetings between these two conference foes, dating back to February 2018.

Brigham Young Cougars vs. Santa Clara Broncos Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Brigham Young Cougars +2 (-110) Over 145.5 (-110) +110 Santa Clara Broncos -2 (-110) Under 145.5 (-110) -130

Brigham Young Cougars vs. Santa Clara Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Brigham Young Cougars @ Santa Clara Broncos

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Leavey Center

Brigham Young Cougars vs. Santa Clara Broncos Key Stats

BYU are led by sophomore Fousseyni Traore, who has the most points per game (12.8) and (8.0) rebounds per game for the Cougars. In six conference games, BYU have looked good, and in these games, they're shooting 46.5%, while holding opponents to just 40.1%. On the year, the Cougars hold teams to just 93.3 points per 100 possessions, and tonight they'll look to slow down Santa Clara's offense.

Lately, The Broncos have been very efficient, and in five conference games, they're up at 46.6% from the field. Sophomore Brandin Podziemski leads the team in scoring (18.7 PPG), rebounding (8.5 RPG), assisting (3.5 APG), and steals (2.1 SPG). Fellow sophomore Carlos Stewart (14.9) and senior Keshawn Justice (13.2) have been reliable scorers too. This trio will look to overcome a tough BYU defense tonight at home, where Santa Clara have gone 10-3 (9-3 vs. D1 opponents).

Brigham Young Cougars vs. Santa Clara Broncos Betting Prediction

Both teams are slightly above .500 against the spread, but there really isn't much separating these two schools. Both are very similar statistically, with BYU having a slight edge due to their defensive prowess. The best bet here is to target the under since the under has hit in ten of the Broncos' 12 home games this season. Also, both teams are above average when it comes to defensive rebounding, which should help keep this a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Under 145.5 (-110)

