Cal State Fullerton vs UC Irvine Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UC Irvine Anteaters will take on the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Wednesday in an all-Big West affair. UC Irvine is 10-5, and they're riding a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Long Beach State. Cal State Fullerton has also won three in a row, previously beating Hawaii 79-72 to improve to 9-7. The Titans have won the last three head-to-head meetings, so we'll see if the Anteaters can get their revenge tonight at home.

Cal State Fullerton Titans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Cal State Fullerton Titans +9.5 (-110) Over 134.5 (-110) +350 UC Irvine Anteaters -9.5 (-110) Under 134.5 (-110) -450

Cal State Fullerton Titans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Match Details

Fixture: Cal State Fullerton Titans @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Bren Events Center

Cal State Fullerton Titans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Key Stats

Fullerton like to play at a slow pace, and recently this has helped them on the defensive end during this winning streak. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. leads the way with 16.3 points per game and 2.5 assists. He's also averaging a team-high 1.2 steals, and he's been the Titans' best player all year long. Senior guard Jalen harris is the only other player that averages in the double-digits (14.4 PPG), but he's struggled from the field, where he's shooting just 36.7%. Overall, Fullerton's success comes from their defense, so we'll see if they can cool down a hot UC Irvine team that has shot over 50% for three straight games.

UC Irvine are solid offensively, averaging 109.7 points per 100 possessions while shooting an efficient 48% from the field. From behind the three-point line, they an impressive 41.5%, which is the second-best mark in the whole country. Guards Dawson Baker (14.1 PPG) and DJ Davis (14.1) have carried the scoring load, and both are pretty efficient too. Not only do the Anteaters excel on the offensive end, but on defense, they hold opponents to 93.5 points per 100 possessions and 40.4% shooting. Tonight, they'll look to stay hot at home, where they've had mixed results this year.

Cal State Fullerton Titans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Betting Prediction

Cal State Fullerton have been very streaky, and as hot as they are, they're running into a good UC Irvine team. While Fullerton loves to slow things down, UC Irvine play at a fast pace, and being the home team, they should be able to dictate the flow of the game. The over has hit in eight of the Anteaters' past nine games, and expect that to be the case again today. As for the spread, expect Fullerton to put up a fight, as they're 10-4 ATS this year, and UC Irvine is just 2-2 at home versus D1 schools. Back the visitors to at least cover here, as they've played well against the Anteaters in recent history.

Prediction: Cal State Fullerton +9.5 (-110)

