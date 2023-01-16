Cal State Northridge vs. Hawai'i Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Cal State Northridge Matadors have taken their annual trip to Honolulu to take on the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors tonight.

The Matadors could desperately use a win. They've lost six in a row, and their record this season is 3-14. They are 0-6 in Big West play and have only kept one game within single digits. Unsurprisingly, they are winless on the road and sit at the bottom of the Big West standings.

The Rainbow Warriors have had a much better season. They have won eight of nine and are 13-4 this season. They have a 4-1 conference record, with the lone loss coming in overtime on the road. Hawai'i is only one game behind UC Irvine for first in the Big West.

These teams have had drastically different seasons, but there's a reason every game gets played. Let's see how tonight's game unfolds.

Cal State Northridge vs. Hawai'i Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Cal State Northridge +16.5 (-120) Over 125.5 (-110) +1060 Hawai'i -16.5 (-102) Under 125.5 (-110) -2300

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Cal State Northridge vs. Hawai'i Match Details

Fixture: Cal State Northridge Matadors @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center

Cal State Northridge vs. Hawai'i Key Stats

The game pitted one of the worst offenses in college basketball against one of the top defenses nationally.

Cal State does not score very well. They are 327th in the nation in points per game, putting up an average of 65.2. They shoot 31.3% from three, which is 306th, and 41.0% from the floor overall, which is 331st.

Hawaii'i's defense holds their opponents to 60.8 points per contest, 20th in the NCAA. Their opponents only hit 26.5% of their three-point attempts, which is 4th in the nation, and 39.8% of all shots from the floor, 36th.

The Rainbow Warriors are scoring 68.8 points per game, while the Matadors are allowing 67.3 points a night.

Cal State Northridge vs. Hawai'i Betting Prediction

Hawai'i is significantly better and has one of the most unique home-court advantages in college basketball. Meanwhile, the Matadors are only scoring 53.4 points per game on the road and have a daunting task ahead of them tonight. Hawai'i will stifle Cal State all night and will easily take this game.

Prediction: Hawai'i -16.5 (-102)

