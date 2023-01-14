California vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Alaska Airlines Arena will host a Pac-12 Conference NCAAB matchup between the California Golden Bears and the Washington Huskies on Saturday.

The Golden Bears are 3-14 (2-4) this season and are coming off a 66-51 road win on Wednesday against the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies, meanwhile, are 8-10 (2-5) and are coming off an 86-69 home win against the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday.

California Golden Bears vs Washington Huskies Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under California Golden Bears +370 +9.5 (-110) Over 131 (-110) Washington Huskies -460 -9.5 (-110) Under 131 (-105)

California Golden Bears vs Washington Huskies Match Details

Fixture: California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies

Time and date: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

California Golden Bears vs Washington Huskies Key Stats

The Golden Bears are a struggling offensive team, averaging just 60.9 points per game. They have been passing the basketball at a decent level as they are averaging 10.1 assists over the course of the season.

Senior forward Lars Thiemann has led the team thus far and is averaging 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 27.3 minutes per game. He has been shooting well throughout the year as he has connected on 54.1 percent of his shot attempts thus far.

Their defense has been playing at a great level this year as they are allowing 66.6 points per game. The Golden Bears need some improvement as they are forcing 3.4e blocks and 4.5 steals per game. If they can score more effectively, they will be able to win some more games.

The Huskies are a better offensive team as they are scoring 69.4 points per outing and shooting 43.2% from the field. Senior forward Keion Brooks has been doing well, averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game in 34.1 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been decent as they have given up 68.1 points per game. They have been disruptive though as they are averaging 6.1 blocks and 7.3 steals per game throughout the year.

California Golden Bears vs Washington Huskies Best Picks and Prediction

The Washington Huskies are the better program in this matchup and should be able to dominate here.

The Golden Bears are not showing the ability to score enough to be considered a team that can be able to keep up in this game with the likes of the Huskies.

The home team has covered the spread in seven of their previous eight games against one another so go with the Washington Huskies to cover the spread.

Pick: Washington Huskies -9.5 (-110)

