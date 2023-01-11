California vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Washington State Cougars will be hosting the California Golden Bears on Wednesday. These Pac-12 schools have had rough seasons so far, but both are coming off huge upset victories. Washington State are now 7-10 after defeating #9 Arizona despite being 12-point underdogs. Cal have racked up two huge wins in a row, knocking off Colorado and Stanford as big underdogs. The Golden Bears are only 3-13, and they've lost five straight to the Cougars, so they'll try to pull off another upset and break that streak tonight.

California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line California Golden Bears +12.5 (-110) Over 125.5 (-110) +600 Washington State Cougars -12.5 (-110) Under 125.5 (-110) -899

California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars Match Details

Fixture: California Golden Bears @ Washington State Cougars

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum

California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars Key Stats

Cal have struggled badly from the field this year, converting just 42.5% of their shots, including a poor 31.4% three-point percentage. They've been extremely efficient over their last two games, but it won't be easy to keep that up. Devin Askew leads the team in scoring at 16.1 PPG, while Lars Thiemann is averaging 11.6 PPG and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game. The Golden Bears don't have a ton of playmakers, and as a team, they average only 10.1 assists. On defense, they've only forced 10.6 turnovers per game, so they'll need to improve in these areas going forward.

Washington State is led by junior guard TJ Bamba, who is averaging 15.1 points, and Mouhamed Gueye, who averages 14.0 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds. Overall, on offense, the Cougars average 106.2 points per 100 possessions, but on defense, they've been inconsistent. They only force 10.7 turnovers per game, but they do hold opponents to under 30% from behind the arc. Their record doesn't do them justice as they've had a really tough schedule, but they'll need to take advantage of weaker opponents, like Cal.

California Golden Bears vs. Washington State Cougars Betting Prediction

Cal have lost all five games away from home, but they have covered four of these five. Washington State is 5-1 ATS at home, but as mentioned before, both teams have not been consistent. Cal, like Washington State, has had a tough schedule, and even if they don't pull another big upset today, expect the Golden Bears to cover against their conference rivals.

Prediction: Cal +12.5 (-110)

