Campbell vs Presbyterian Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Campbell Fighting Camels will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at the Ross E. Templeton Physical Education Center in the NCAA on Thursday (December 29).

The Camels are off to a 5-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're seventh in Big South Conference and on a two-game losing streak. They're coming off a 74-66 loss against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Blue Hose, who are 4-9 at the start of the season, are last in the same conference. The Blue Hose are on a two-game winning streak and beat the Allen University Yellow Jackets 90-70 in their last outing.

Campbell Fighting Camels vs Presbyterian Blue Hose: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Campbell Fighting Camels -135 -2.5 (-110) O 126.5 (-110) Presbyterian Blue Hose -115 +2.5 (-110) U 126.5 (-110)

The Fighting Camels have five wins and seven losses on the season. Their most impressive wins have come against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (63-58), Kennesaw State Owls (85-61) and Stetson Hatters (87-85). This away trip will be a tough testm as they have a poor 1-4 away record this season.

The team has been just around the average mark on offense, averaging 70.3 points per game, which ranks 225th in the nation, while conceding 67.5 points per outing.

The Blue Hose, meanwhile, are last in the conference with four wins and nine losses. The wins came against the Piedmont International University Blues (76-42), VMI Keydets (72-57), Elon Pheonix (69-63) and Allen University Yellow Jackets (90-70).

The team has been very poor on offense, averaging only 64.4 points per game while conceding 68.1 points per outing.

Campbell Fighting Camels vs Presbyterian Blue Hose: Match Details

Fixture: Campbell Fighting Camels @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 05:00 pm ET

Venue: Ross E. Templeton Physical Education Center, Clinton, South Carolina

Campbell Fighting Camels vs Presbyterian Blue Hose: Prediction

The Fighting Camels' last four games have been over the total line after an against-the-spread loss. Their last four games have been over the total after a straight loss. Their last six games have crossed the total line against a team with a winning percentage of less than .400.

Campbell has a 7-3 advantage over Presbyterian in their last ten meetings. They should have the upper hand this time as well. However, expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Total Over 126.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes