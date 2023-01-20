Canisius vs Fairfield Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 20 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Fairfield Stags will take on the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday night. Both teams compete in the MAAC, but so far, both have below .500 conference records. Fairfield are 7-10, and they were able to beat Saint Peter's on Sunday, ending their three-game losing streak. Canisius are only 5-12, but three of their five wins have come against MAAC schools. The Stags have won each of the past four head-to-head meetings against the Golden Griffins, so we'll see if Canisius can finally beat their conference foes tonight.

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Fairfield Stags Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Canisius Golden Griffins +5 (-110) Over 132 (-110) +175 Fairfield Stags -5 (-110) Under 132 (-110) -208

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Fairfield Stags Match Details

Fixture: Canisius Golden Griffins @ Fairfield Stags

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Fairfield Stags Key Stats

Canisius are not a good shooting team, as they convert just 40.1% of their field goal attempts. The Golden Griffins' leading scorer, Jordan Henderson, averages 13.5 points, but he's questionable tonight and hasn't suited up since January 2. Starting wing Xzavier Long is also questionable, and he's currently Canisius' leading rebounder. Recently, Canisius' defense has led them to victory, so the pattern has been that getting consistent stops equals wins.

The Stags' best player this year has been Supreme Cook, who averages 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Cook shoots an efficient 54.7% from the field, but as a team, Fairfleid shoots just over 40%. In recent losses, they've been inefficient, and their defense has been terrible, but maybe their recent dominance over Canisius can help them gain some momentum tonight.

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Fairfield Stags Betting Prediction

Canisius are 2-7 on the road, but they have gone 5-4 ATS in road games. Even though Henderson might miss another game for the Golden Griffins, they've covered four of their past five games, including a few without their leading scorer. I expect the Stags to win this game but back the visitors to cover here in what should be a back-and-forth, competitive matchup.

Prediction: Canisius +5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 56-41-3 (+104.8 units)

