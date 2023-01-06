Canisius vs Manhattan Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 6 | MAAC | College Basketball

When the Canisius Golden Griffins visit the Manhattan Jaspers on Friday, two teams from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference square off against one another.

The Golden Griffins had lost nine straight games after starting the season with just two victories in their first 13 games.

On Monday, Mount Saint Mary's trounced them 64-60. The Jaspers have now suffered two consecutive losses after Sunday's 84-65 loss against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Canisius vs Manhattan Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Canisius Golden Griffins -130 -2 (-110) Over 142.5 (-110) Manhattan Jaspers +110 +2 (-110) Under 142.5 (-110)

Canisius vs Manhattan Match Details

Fixture: Canisius Golden Griffins at Manhattan Jaspers

Date and Time: Friday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Draddy Gymnasium, NYC, New York

Canisius vs Manhattan Key Stats

The defense has been the main factor in the Golden Griffins' two victories in 13 games this season. They are giving up 76.2 points on average per 100 possessions, while the opposition is shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc. The Griffins are grabbing 36.1 boards per game on average while giving up 33.2 per game.

They are shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc for an average of 71.2 points per 100 possessions. Henderson averages 13.5 points per game, which makes him the Griffins' top scorer. They have been struggling defensively and are finding it difficult to guard their opponents well.

The Jaspers average 69.6 points for every 100 possessions. The Jaspers shoot 44.0% of their field goals and 34.7% of their three-point attempts. Samir Stewart, who averages 15.1 points per game while shooting 36.4% overall and 37.3% from deep, is the Jaspers' top scorer.

They are allowing opponents to shoot 45.3% overall and 36.4% from outside the arc for an average of 73.8 points for every 100 possessions. The Jaspers grab 31.3 boards per game on average while giving up 33.5 per game. Josh Roberts leads the Jaspers in rebounding with an average of 8.8 per game.

Canisius vs Manhattan Betting Prediction

The Golden Griffins score 71.2 points per game, although their field goal and three-point shooting percentages are also below average (40.2% and 35.0%, respectively).

The Jaspers have a dismal 4-9 straight-up record but a solid 7-5 record against the spread. Take the Jaspers to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: MC Jaspers +2 (-110)

