The Washington Capitals won in their last outing against the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-1) to set up another showdown with them when they face each other on Sunday (November 13).

Washington is now 7th in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference, whereas Tampa Bay is seventh as well in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. They will host this encounter at the Capital One Arena, where they will look to avoid their third consecutive defeat of the season.

Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Capitals +150 +1.5 (-165) O 6 (-120) Tampa Bay Lightning -175 -1.5 (+140) U 6 (+100)

The Washington Capitals had a pretty decent last season where they finished fourth with an overall record of 44-26 and qualified for the playoffs. However, their journey was cut short in the first round, when they lost to the Florida Panthers.

The new season has started a little differently for Washington. They are struggling to find form and are 7-7 for the season, including 2 overtime losses. The team has scored a total of 46 goals but conceded 47. They will now look to maintain their winning start by beating the Lightning for the second time within a span of two days.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were the Stanley Cup runners-up last season. They finished third in the regular season with an overall record of 51-23, only to finish below the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs. They were brilliant in the post-season but lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the Finals.

This season they look a little lost. With seven wins and six losses, they are currently seventh in the division. They have scored 43 goals and conceded 46. The Lightning will look to put an end to their losing run by winning their home game against Washington.

Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Pick

Nikita Kucherov has been the king of assists for the Lightning this season with 15. The right winger has also scored 6 goals so far, along with 21 points.

Nikita has been impressive against Washington, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 23 games. Since Tampa Bay is looking for revenge, they will need him to make an impact.

Best Pick: Nikita Kucheorv Anytime Scorer (+130)

Washington Capitals vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Prediction

The Capitals have a 6-4 advantage over Tampa Bay in their last 10 meetings. However, they have won only two of their last five encounters, indicating that the Lightning have dominated the fixture in recent times.

It is going to be a close contest but Tampa have a slight advantage as they play at home. Expect some fireworks tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Under 6 (+100)

Poll : 0 votes