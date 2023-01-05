Celtics vs Mavericks Player Props Tonight - January 5 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight (January 5), the Boston Celtics visit the Dallas Mavericks for their last head-to-head meeting of the regular season. Boston has an NBA-best 26-12 record, while the Mavericks are on a seven-game winning streak that has propelled them to the fourth seed in the West. These two met back in November, with the Celtics coming out on top, 125-112 in Boston. We'll see if Dallas can get their revenge tonight, now on their home floor. Below, we'll go through the best player props for this marquee matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

NBA Player Prop #1: Spencer Dinwiddie Under 1.5 Turnovers (-135)

Spencer Dinwiddie was traded over to Dallas at last year's trade deadline from Washington, and this year he's looked a lot more comfortable in his role. Dinwiddie features as the Mavs' secondary ball handler behind Luka Doncic, and as a result, Dinwiddie usually does a great job at taking care of the ball. He's now had six straight games without a turnover, and despite a tough Boston defense he's up against tonight, he should be able to continue that streak.

NBA Player Prop #2: Jayson Tatum Over 7.5 Rebounds (-130)

Jayson Tatum has steadily improved as a rebounder every year since he entered the league. Tatum averaged 8.0 boards last year and is a tick higher this season at 8.1. The Celtics' superstar has been especially active on the glass versus the Mavericks in recent history, as he's averaging 11 rebounds in his previous four versus Dallas. Expect Tatum to grab eight boards tonight on the road.

NBA Player Prop #3: Christian Wood Over 1.5 Assists (-110)

Christian Wood has been on a tear lately after getting off to a slow start this season. It's just his first year with Dallas, but Wood has fit in nicely next to star Luka Doncic. The big man isn't known for his passing ability, but in his past five games, he's averaging 3.2 assists. Expect him to get to two assists tonight because he's tallied two or more dimes in four of his last five contests and because he should see big minutes with all of the Mavericks' frontcourt issues.

Poll : 0 votes