Central Arkansas vs. TCU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Central Arkansas Bears will look to snap out of a three-game losing streak when they take on the #18 TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bears haven't played in over a week, and hopefully, the rest will help them regroup. They haven't won on the road all season, and this will be their final opportunity to do so before they begin conference play.

This game is also TCU's last crack at some experimentation before conference play. The Horned Frogs are on an eight-game winning streak, and their only loss of the season was by one point. Their out-of-conference performance has gone about as well as one can dream of.

Will TCU ace their last game of the out-of-conference schedule? Or will Central Arkansas secure a long-overdue road win?

Central Arkansas vs. TCU Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Central Arkansas +26.0 (-110) Over 152.5 (-110) None TCU -26.0 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110) None

Central Arkansas vs. TCU Match Details

Fixture: Central Arkansas Bears @ TCU Horned Frogs

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28, 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Central Arkansas vs. TCU Key Stats

TCU have established themselves as a top-25 team this season solely through their defense. They hold teams to 61.6 points per game on 39.7% shooting. These numbers rank 34th and 46th in the nation, respectively.

Central Arkansas are on the opposite end of the defensive spectrum. Of the 362 teams, they rank 346th in points allowed, giving up 78.3 per game. Their opponents shoot 46.4% from the field, 325th, and 35.9% from three-point range, 302nd.

The teams are similar production-wise. TCU average 76.8 points per game, while Central Arkansas are close with 75.8 points per game. TCU are a bit more efficient, shooting 45.0% compared to Central Arkansas' 42.6%, but neither bit of statistic is spectacular.

The rebounding numbers are also similar. TCU pull down 39.1 boards per game, while Central Arkansas grab 38.0.

Central Arkansas vs. TCU Betting Prediction

The TCU defense will spell trouble for an inefficient Central Arkansas offense all night, especially on their home court. Meanwhile, TCU's offense are sure to get easy buckets all night against a porous Central Arkansas defense. This game should be in TCU's control from start to finish.

Prediction: TCU -26.0 (-110)

