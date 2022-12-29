Central Connecticut vs St. Francis Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The DeGol Arena will host a Northeast Conference NCAAB matchup between the Central Connecticut Blue Devils and the St. Francis Red Flash on Thursday (December 29) night.

The Blue Devils are a putrid 2-12 this season and are on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 83-66 road loss against the Saint Joseph's Hawks last Thursday. The Red Flash are 3-10 so far this season and are riding a three-game losing streak after a 77-66 road loss against the Robert Morris Colonels last Wednesday.

Central Connecticut Blue Devils vs St. Francis Red Flash Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Central Connecticut +140 +4 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) St. Francis -165 -4 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110)

Central Connecticut Blue Devils vs St. Francis Red Flash Match Details

Fixture: Central Connecticut Blue Devils vs. St. Francis Red Flash

Time and date: Thursday, December 29; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: DeGol Arena, Loretto, PA

Central Connecticut Blue Devils vs St. Francis Red Flash Key Stats

The Blue Devils are a decent offensive team, averaging 63.4 points per game. They distributed the basketball decently well, as they are averaging 12.1 assists over the course of the season.

Junior guard Kellen Amos has led the team, averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 blocks, and one steal in 30.9 minutes per game. He definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense needs a bit of improvement, as they're allowing 72.6 points per game. The Blue Devils have been decent, forcing 3.8 blocks and 7.2 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Red Flash are a good offensive team as they are scoring 73.1 points per outing and shooting 45.2% from the field. Junior forward Josh Cohen has been doing well, averaging 22.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game in 32.6 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been struggling throughout the year as they have given up 77 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing 1.5 blocks and 4.6 steals per game up to this point.

Central Connecticut Blue Devils vs St. Francis Red Flash Best Picks and Prediction

Central Connecticut has been the better team at covering the spread as the Blue Devils are 6-8 ATS this season while the Red Flash are 3-8 ATS heading into this matchup. A huge reason why they have been successful is their ability to defend lately, as Central Connecticut is allowing 72 points in their last three games while St. Francis has given up 82.4 points in their previous five games. All in all, go with the Blue Devils to cover the spread by getting a few points.

Pick: Central Connecticut +4 (-110)

