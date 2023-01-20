Central Connecticut vs Wagner Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks- January 20 | Northeast | College Basketball

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will take on the Wagner Seahawks in a Northeast Conference matchup on Friday night. The Blue Devils are 4-15 for the season and currently hold the second-to-last spot in their conference standings.

The Seahawks are 9-7 for the season and currently sit in the sixth spot in the Northeast Conference standings. They defeated the Merrimack Warriors in their last game and covered the spread as 2.5-point underdogs.

The Blue Devils lost to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as two-point favorites.

Central Connecticut vs Wagner Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Central Connecticut State Blue Devils +160 +4.5 (-110) Over 124.5 (-110) Wagner Seahawks -190 -4.5 (-110) Under 124.5 (-110)

Central Connecticut vs Wagner Match Details

Fixture: Central Connecticut Blue Devils at Wagner Seahawks

Date and Time: Friday, January 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Spiro Sports Center, New York City, New York

Central Connecticut vs Wagner Key Stats

The Blue Devils are scoring 65.3 points per game on 42.1 percent of their shots while surrendering 70.9 points on 45.8 percent of their shots. While Nigel Scantlebury averages 10.3 points and 3.9 assists, Kellen Amos averages 15.2 points and 1.4 assists. Davonte Sweatman is distributing 2.1 assists, while Andre Snoddy is pulling down 6.8 rebounds.

The Blue Devils' field goal percentage is 34.5 percent, while their free throw percentage is 70.5 percent. They are grabbing 29.2 rebounds per game while allowing 36.2 percent three-point shooting.

The Seahawks score 64.3 points on 39.3 percent of their shots on average, while giving up 62.9 points on 43% of their shots. Brandon Brown averages 9.9 points and 8.9 rebounds and DeLonnie Hunt averages 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. Zaire Williams pulls in 2.2 rebounds, while Javier Ezquerra is dishing out 2.8 assists on average this season.

The Seahawks' field goal percentage is 32.4 percent, and their free throw percentage is 66 percent. The Seahawks are grabbing 32.9 rebounds per game while allowing 32.2 percent three-point shooting.

Central Connecticut vs Wagner Betting Prediction

In their last five games on a Friday, the Blue Devils have gone 5-0 ATS. The Seahawks are 1-7 ATS over their last 8 games overall and 7-1 ATS over their last 8 games played on Friday. In the previous 12 meetings, the home team has a 8-3-1 ATS record.

The Blue Devils are a far below-average squad that performs worse on the road, as they suffer losses of 11.5 points on average.

When playing at home, where they win by an average of 11.3 points, the Seahawks play their finest football.

Simply put, the Seahawks cannot afford to lose at home. The line makes sense. Take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Wagner Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

