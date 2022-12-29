Central Michigan vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Central Michigan Chippewas will wrap up their out-of-conference slate when they travel to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines.

Central Michigan has been struggling lately, losing four in a row after they had climbed back to .500. The Chippewas are also still searching for that elusive first road win, a task that surely won't be easy tonight.

The Michigan Wolverines have also struggled a bit lately, losing three of their last five. However, they can take solace in the fact that two losses came to ranked teams, and the other was against the preseason #1. All three losses were also within five points.

Tonight, we'll see if Michigan can cruise to victory at home, or if Central Michigan will pull out their first road win of the season.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Central Michigan +21.5 (-110) Over 146.5 (-110) None Michigan -21.5 (-110) Under 146.5 (-110) None

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Central Michigan vs. Michigan Match Details

Fixture: Central Michigan Chippewas @ Michigan Wolverines

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crisler Center

Central Michigan vs. Michigan Key Stats

Both of these defenses are having a rough season. The Chippewas are allowing 70.8 points per game, 232nd in the nation. The Wolverines are even worse, surrendering 72.1 points per game, ranking them 263rd. Michigan particularly struggles with three-point defense, allowing opponents to hit 34.2% of their attempts, which is 251st in the nation.

The Wolverines make up for it by being potent offensively. They are scoring an average of 77.3 points per game, 93rd in the NCAA this season. The Chippewas are far behind that mark, scoring only 69.5 points per game. That ranks 240th in the nation. They're also inefficient, as they only shoot 42.9% from the floor, 259th in the country.

Central Michigan vs. Michigan Betting Prediction

Michigan is the flat-out better team, as they've stood toe-to-toe with legitimate championship contenders. Central Michigan hasn't been able to compete with quality teams or compete on the road this season. I don't see them putting together a competitive performance against Michigan in Ann Arbor. This should be a long night for the Chippewas and a fun one for the Wolverines and their supporters.

Prediction: Michigan -21.5 (-110)

