Charleston Southern vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | Big South | College Basketball

In NCAA basketball action from Paul Porter Arena on Thursday, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers square off. The Buccaneers are 4-7 this season.

In their most recent game, the Buccaneers defeated Kentucky Christian. The Bulldogs, who defeated Bob Jones University, are now 5-7 overall.

Charleston Southern vs Gardner-Webb Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Charleston Southern Buccaneers +380 +9.5 (-110) Over 136.5 (-110) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs -475 -9.5 (-110) Under 136.5 (-110)

Charleston Southern vs Gardner-Webb Match Details

Fixture: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, N.C.

Charleston Southern vs Gardner-Webb Key Stats

In this season, the Buccaneers have defeated Toccoa Falls, Bethune-Cookman, Tennessee State, and Kentucky Christian. South Florida, Kennesaw State, the Citadel, Ohio State, Tulane, Virginia Tech, and Jacksonville are the schools that have suffered defeats.

Last Thursday's game against Kentucky Christian started off well for the Buccaneers, who led 66-32 at the break. Following that, the Buccaneers scored 65 more points to win 126–67. With 33 points and three rebounds, Tahlik Chavez took the lead. The Buccaneers have been struggling defensively and are failing to restrict their opponents to a low score, which might affect their chances of competing tonight.

This year, the Bulldogs have defeated NC A&T, Western Carolina, Piedmont International, NC Central, and Bob Jones. Losses have come at the hands of Colorado State. Stephen F. Austin, NC, Wofford, NC Central, Chattanooga, and ODU are among the examples.

The Bulldogs led 49-38 in the first half of the Bob Jones game. From that point on, the Bulldogs added another 67 points to easily win 116-55. Kareem Reid led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Charleston Southern vs Gardner-Webb Betting Prediction

In this one, I think I'll stick with the Runnin' Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have won three straight games (two of which came against teams that were outmatched), and five of their previous six games have seen them score 71 points or more.

The Buccaneers have had a mixed record on the scoreboard after hitting 91 or more options in two of their last three games. Although I think the Bulldogs will win this one by covering,

I wouldn't be shocked if the Buccaneers managed to keep it close. Although the game will undoubtedly be hotly contested, the Bulldogs are predicted to win tonight.

Pick: GWU Bulldogs -9.5 (-110)

