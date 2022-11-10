Charleston Southern vs Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread and Picks - November 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

On Thursday night, Value City Arena will host a collegiate basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

After defeating Robert Morris Colonials 91-53 behind 20 points from Justice Sueing, Ohio State will play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Ohio State had a 20-12 overall record and a 13-3 home record last year. Last year, the Buckeyes made 25.6 percent of their field goals, averaging 12.4 assists per game.

Last season, Charleston Southern had a 6-25 overall record and a 1-13 road record. In the previous season, the Buccaneers averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 30.8% from three-point range.

Charleston Southern vs Ohio State Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Charleston Southern Buccaneers +25 (-110) Over 142 (-110) Ohio State Buckeyes -25 (-110) Under 142 (-110)

Charleston Southern vs Ohio State Match Details

Fixture: Charleston Southern at Ohio State

Time and date: Thursday, November 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Charleston Southern vs Ohio State Key Stats

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will try to build on their previous victory over Toccoa Falls, where they won 85–52. Cheikh Faye had 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting with 4 three-pointers, Taje Kelly had 12 points on 6 of 12 shooting with 9 rebounds, and Claudell Harris Jr. led the Buccaneers with 26 points on 7 of 16 shooting.

Tyeree Bryan had a game-high 10 rebounds, while Kalib Clinton contributed 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting and 7 rebounds to round out Charleston Southern's scoring in double digits.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will want to improve upon their 91-53 victory over Robert Morris in their previous contest. Brice Sensabaugh added 17 points on 5 of 8 shooting with 9 rebounds, while Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes with 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including two three-pointers.

Zed Key completed the double-double with 13 additional points and a team-high 10 rebounds. The Buckeyes' scoring in double digits was topped by Tanner Holden's 12 points on flawless 5-of-5 shooting. Isaac Likekele contributed 9 points, 9 rebounds, and a team-high 6 assists in the victory.

Charleston Southern vs Ohio State Best Picks and Prediction

Charleston Southern are 9-3 Under in last 12 road games, while they are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games after a victory and 2-9 ATS in their previous 11 games on Thursday. The over is 4-1 in Ohio State's past 5 home games, but they are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after an ATS victory and 1-4 ATS in their last five games after an SU win.

I see why you might consider an underdog this season in some situations, but this is not one of them. On both sides of the ball, Charleston Southern is simply outmatched, and I anticipate Ohio State to come in and fully exploit this. If Ohio State can stay healthy, this is a squad that will succeed this year, and I predict that Ohio will win this game by a margin of at least 30.

Pick: Ohio State -25 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes