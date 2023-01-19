Charleston vs. Monmouth Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two teams amid completely different streaks, collide tonight with the Charleston Cougars in New Jersey to play the Monmouth Hawks.

Let's start with Charleston, who has won 18 in a row after a loss in Chapel Hill. The winning streak has pushed their record to 19-1 and moved them up to #18 in the national rankings. The Cougars are a perfect 7-0 in CAA play.

Monmouth have lost their last nine and only have one win for the season. They are 1-17, and predictably, winless in conference play this season. Their only win this season came on the road; they are 0-6 at home.

These two teams couldn't be on more opposite paths. We'll see if their trajectories will continue, or if a monumental upset is on the cards tonight.

Charleston vs. Monmouth Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Charleston -20.5 (-110) Over 143.5 (-105) N/A Monmouth +20.5 (-110) Under 143.5 (-115) N/A

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Charleston vs. Monmouth Match Details

Fixture: Charleston Cougars @ Monmouth Hawks

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Charleston vs. Monmouth Key Stats

Not only is Monmouth losing, they have been dismal too.

Of their 17 losses, only two have been by single digits. None of the games in their current nine-game skid have been by fewer than 10 points.

Meanwhile, only two of Charleston's CAA games have been within single digits this season.

Charleston is scoring 80.3 points per game and shooting 43.5% as a team. Monmouth is only scoring 57.1 points per game and shooting an abysmal 38.2%.

Charleston holds opponents to 69.2 points per game, while Monmouth's opponents put up 78.8 points per game.

The Cougars grab 40.1 boards per game, while Monmouth only comes down with 31.2 rebounds per game.

Charleston vs. Monmouth Betting Prediction

Charleston is beating teams that have beaten Monmouth by more than 20 points. Monmouth is having a season that should be erased from memory forever.

Unless the Cougars completely drop their guard, they should pound the Hawks tonight like the rest of the nation has been doing this season. It's a large spread, but Charleston should be able to cover it easily.

Prediction: Charleston -20.5 (-110)

