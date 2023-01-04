Charleston vs North Carolina A&T Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 4 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Corbett Sports Center will host a Colonial Athletic Conference NCAAB matchup between the 23rd-ranked Charleston Cougars and the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday (January 4) evening.

The Cougars are a dominant 14-1 (2-0) so far and are on a massive 13-game winning streak after coming off a 76-74 overtime road win against the Towson Tigers on Saturday. The Aggies are 6-9 (1-1) so far this season and are coming off a 81-79 road win on Saturday over the Hofstra Pride.

Charleston Cougars vs North Carolina A&T Aggies Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Charleston Cougars -700 -11.5 (-110) Over 151.5 (-110) North Carolina A&T Aggies +475 +11.5 (-110) Under 151.5 (-110)

Charleston Cougars vs North Carolina A&T Aggies Match Details

Fixture: Charleston Cougars vs North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time and date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 5:00 pm ET

Venue: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, NC

Charleston Cougars vs North Carolina A&T Aggies Key Stats

The Cougars are a dominant offensive team, averaging 80.5 points per game. They distributed the basketball at a decent rate as they are averaging 13 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Dalton Bolon has led the team, averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 23.4 minutes per game. He is one of the most important cogs on both sides of the ball for Charleston.

Their defense has been doing a good job as they're allowing 70.5 points per game. The Cougars have been decent, forcing 3.7 blocks and 7.4 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Aggies are a good offensive team as they are scoring 71.7 points per outing and shooting a decent 42.9% from the field. Sophomore guard Kam Woods has been doing well, averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 33 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have struggled a bit throughout the year as they have given up 73.2 points per game. They have done decently well as they're forcing three blocks and 7.5 steals per game up to this point.

Charleston Cougars vs North Carolina A&T Aggies Best Picks and Prediction

Looking at the adjusted efficiency margin provided by KenPom, there is a large difference, as Charleston is 90th in the country with a +8.35 rating while North Carolina A&T is currently 266th in the nation with a -7.91 rating thus far. Even looking at their ATS record that we mentioned earlier, there is a huge difference as well.

A huge reason is the defensive numbers as of late as the Cougars are giving up 66 points in their previous four games while the Aggies are allowing 84 points in their last three games. All in all, go with the Charleston Cougars to cover the spread on the road here.

Pick: Charleston Cougars -11.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes