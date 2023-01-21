Charleston vs Northeastern Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Northeastern Huskies will take on the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association clash. Northeastern are 8-10, and they just lost by 13 to Stony Brook on Thursday. Charleston are ranked #18 in the nation and they hold a 20-1 record. The Cougars have won 19 in a row, and they're a perfect 8-0 in conference games, most recently defeating Monmouth 69-55 on the road. Charleston swept last season's series against Northeastern, and they're big favorites today.

College of Charleston Cougars vs. Northeastern Huskies Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line College of Charleston Cougars -8.5 (-110) Over 144 (-110) -400 Northeastern Huskies +8.5 (-110) Under 144 (-110) +310

College of Charleston Cougars vs. Northeastern Huskies Match Details

Fixture: College of Charleston Cougars @ Northeastern Huskies

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Matthews Arena

College of Charleston Cougars vs. Northeastern Huskies Key Stats

Charleston have been great at both ends of the floor this year, and they score an excellent 111.7 points per 100 possessions. The Cougars do a good job at spreading the ball around, and senior Dalton Bolton is currently the leading scorer at 13.7 points per game. Wofford transfer Ryan Larson has also been solid, averaging 10.4 points and a team-high 4.2 assists. The Cougars don't shoot the lights out, but they average 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, which is tied for eighth-most in the country. On defense, COFC have been decent too, but overall their ability to crash the glass and use their size to outrebound teams has helped them reach a 20-1 record.

Northeastern have been up and down this year, but they don't put enough pressure on opposing ball handlers and force enough turnovers. They force only 10.1 per game, and the Huskies themselves commit 14.9. Northeastern has just one player that averages double digits, junior Jahmyl Telfort (16.3 PPG), but recently they've had some very efficient performances offensively. Today, they'll need to shoot a high percentage once again to notch their third straight win.

College of Charleston Cougars vs. Northeastern Huskies Betting Prediction

COFC are having an amazing year, but they have gone just 1-4 ATS in their past five. Recently, the Cougars have gotten off to some slow starts, and despite ultimately winning these contests, games have been closer compared to when they were blowing out teams early on in the season. Northeastern haven't been consistent this year, and at home, they're just 3-4 ATS. Even though Charleston haven't been covering much lately, I'm going to trust them here as Northeastern are 3-6 ATS in day games and because the favorite has gone 5-0 ATS in the previous five head-to-head meetings.

Prediction: Charleston -8.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 59-43-3 (+111.0 units)

