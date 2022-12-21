Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets will visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the second of two meetings this season. The Clippers won their first meeting this season by a score of 119-117, thanks to a Kawhi Leonard game winner.

The 8-23 Hornets have the second-worst record in the NBA and have lost eight of nine games. Charlotte has been awful on both sides of the ball as they rank 24th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating, while defensively they rank 28th in opponents points per game and 27th in defensive rating.

The 18-14 Clippers are in fifth place in the Western Conference and have won four of their past five games. The Clippers have been elite on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking second in opponents points per game and fourth in defensive rating. Their offense, however, has arguably been the worst in the league, as they rank 30th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating.

The Hornets are 4-12 on the road, while the Clippers are 10-7 at home.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21th, 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets will be without point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who will miss Wednesday's game with a left ankle sprain. Charlotte will also be without forward Cody Martin, who was injured in the first minute of action this season and remains out following a left knee procedure. Starting shooting guard Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful as he continues to deal with a right hip contusion.

The Los Angeles Clippers have listed star shooting guard Paul George as questionable with left knee soreness. Starting point guard Reggie Bullock and starting center Ivica Zubac are also listed as questionable as they deal with left achilles inflammation and a left knee contusion, respectively. Guard Norman Powell is also listed as questionable with a left groin strain.

Player Team Status Injury Dennis Smith Jr. Charlotte Hornets Out Ankle Cody Martin Charlotte Hornets Out Knee Terry Rozier Charlotte Hornets Doubtful Hip Paul George Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Knee Reggie Jackson Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Achilles Ivica Zubac Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Knee Norman Powell Los Angeles Clippers Questionable Groin

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Charlotte Hornets +7.5(-110) Over 225(-110) +265 Los Angeles Clippers -7.5(-110) Under 225(-110) -330

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s

Hornets - PG LaMelo Ball, SG Kelly Oubre Jr., SF Gordon Hayward, PF P.J. Washington, C Mason Plumlee

Clippers - PG Reggie Jackson, SG Paul George, SF Kawhi Leonard, PF Marcus Morris Sr., C Ivica Zubac

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Betting Prediction

While the Charlotte Hornets have been among the worst teams in the NBA this season, they did play the Los Angeles Clippers close in their only meeting this season, losing by just two points.

The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward in that game while the Clippers were at full strength. Although Charlotte is unlikely to pull off the upset, look for them to lose by no more than seven points.

Prediction: Charlotte Hornets +7.5 (-110)

