Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 10 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets (11-30) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 116-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Their opponents tonight, the Toronto Raptors (17-23), most recently defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 117-105.

The Hornets have endured a grim season for the most part, even with the return of star point guard LaMelo Ball last month. They're 1-4 in their last five games. The Raptors, meanwhile, have only fared slightly better of late, going 2-3 in their last five games. This will be the first of two consecutive games between these two struggling teams.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Hornets @ Raptors

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

On the Hornets' front, shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a hand injury. Small forward Gordon Hayward is doubtful due to hamstring issues.

On the Raptors' end, small forward Otto Porter Jr. is out with a toe injury.

Player Team Injury Status Kelly Oubre Jr. Hornets Hand Out Gordon Hayward Hornets Hamstring Doubtful Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Toe Out

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Hornets +7.5 (-115) Ov 230 (-110) +240 Raptors -7.5 (-105) Un 230 (-110) -285

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Hornets - PG: LaMelo Ball, SG: Terry Rozier, SF: Jalen McDaniels, PF: PJ Washington, C: Mason Plumlee

Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: Gary Trent, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Scottie Barnes, C: Pascal Siakam

Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction

The Hornets currently have the third-lowest offensive rating in the NBA at 109.5. The team have frequently failed to find their groove on the court this year. On the defensive end of the court, the Charlotte crew are surrendering an average of 118.1 points per game.

The Raptors, meanwhile, have looked slightly better on defense overall. Arguable team MVP Pascal Siakam has been carrying the Toronto outfit on offense, averaging 25.7 points per game.

Overall, while both of these teams have floundered badly this season, the Raptors will have a slight edge. Not only will they enjoy the home-court advantage, but they've proven to be slightly stronger on both ends of the court.

Prediction: Raptors -7.5 (-110)

