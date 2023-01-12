Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 12 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets (11-31) are coming into tonight's game on a two-match losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Toronto Raptors (18-23), most recently defeated none other than the Hornets 132-120.

It's been a grim season thus far for the Hornets. They're just 1-4 in their last five games. They've endured multiple losing skids already and have rarely even been able to line up two consecutive wins on the trot. Even the return of star point guard LaMelo Ball last month has done little to bolster the struggling unit.

The Raptors, meanwhile, have had a somewhat disappointing season themselves. Regardless, their recent win over the Charlotte outfit bodes well for tonight.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Hornets @ Raptors

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

On the Hornets' front, shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a hand injury. Small forward Gordon Hayward is doubtful due to hamstring issues.

On the Raptors' end, small forward Otto Porter Jr. will be out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

Player Team Injury Status Kelly Oubre Jr. Hornets Hand Out Gordon Hayward Hornets Hamstring Doubtful Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Foot Out

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Hornets +8 (-110) Ov 232.5 (-110) +250 Raptors -8 (-110) Un 232.5 (-110) -325

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Hornets - PG: LaMelo Ball, SG: Terry Rozier, SF: Jalen McDaniels, PF: PJ Washington, C: Mason Plumlee

Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: Gary Trent, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Scottie Barnes, C: Pascal Siakam

Hornets vs. Raptors Prediction

Rumors are already swirling of the Hornets planning to rebuild and redesign come trading time. Given their dismal run thus far this season, it's clear that some changes are needed. Last time out against the Raptors, the Hornets were led on offense by Terry Rozier with 33 points. Impressive as Rozier's performance was, it was not enough to net the victory.

The Raptors, meanwhile, will enjoy the home-court advantage tonight and already have a recent Hornets win to draw confidence from. That win provided one of the few times this season the Raptors have been able to string some consecutive wins together. With OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam on hand, another win over the Charlotte outfit should be feasible for the Toronto crew.

Prediction: Raptors -8 (-110)

