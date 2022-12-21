The Chattanooga Mocs will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the NCAA at the Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday (December 21).

The Mocs are off to an 8-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season and are second in the Southern Conference. They're coming off a 83-79 loss against the Belmont Bruins (83-79) in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 8-3 on the season and eighth in the Southeastern Conference. They beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 77-62 in their last game.

Chattanooga Mocs vs Georgia Bulldogs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chattanooga Mocs +195 +5 (-110) O 140 (-110) Georgia Bulldogs -235 -5 (-110) U 140 (-110)

The Mocs have started the season on a positive note, with eight wins and four losses. The losses have come against the College of Charleston Cougars (85-78), Ole Miss Rebels (70-58), Lipscomb Bisons (72-66) and Belmont Bruins (83-79). They now have a tough away task at hand.

The Mocs are among the top teams in the league on offense, averaging a brilliant 81.8 points per game. Defensively, they've been decent too, conceding 68.4 points, which ranks 177th in the league.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have also made a great start to the season with eight wins and only three losses. They suffered losses against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (81-71), UAB Blazers (87-73) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (79-77).

The team has been below par at the offensive front, averaging only 70.6 points per game, but have conceded only 63.2 points per outing, which ranks 55th in the league.

Chattanooga Mocs vs Georgia Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Chattanooga Mocs @ Georgia Bulldogs

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21; 03:00 pm ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia

Chattanooga Mocs vs Georgia Bulldogs: Prediction

The Georgia Bulldogs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. They're also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning record.

The two teams have met only three times previously, with Chattanooga winning two of those meetings. This will be their first clash in seven years, and the competition looks really close. One team's offense is better, while the other has a better defense. Expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Georgia -5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes