Chattanooga vs Citadel Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The McAlister Field House will host a Southern Conference NCAAB matchup between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday (December 29) night.

The Mocs are 8-5 this season and are on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 72-65 road loss against the Georgia Bulldogs last Wednesday. The Bulldogs are 5-7 so far this season and are riding a four-game losing streak after a 81-74 road loss against the NC Central Eagles last Tuesday.

Chattanooga Mocs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -315 -7.5 (-110) Over 148.5 (-110) The Citadel +260 -7.5 (-110) Under 148.5 (-110)

Chattanooga Mocs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Chattanooga Mocs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs

Time and date: Thursday, December 29; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: McAlister Field House, Charleston, SC

Chattanooga Mocs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Key Stats

The Mocs are a great offensive team, averaging 80.5 points per game. They distributed the basketball decently well, as they are averaging 16.5 assists over the course of the season right now.

Senior center Jake Stephens has led the team, averaging 21.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 31 minutes per game. He definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production on both sides of the floor.

Their defense needs a bit of improvement, as they're allowing 68.7 points per game. The Mocs have been decent, forcing 4.5 blocks and 5.5 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve here.

The Bulldogs are a good offensive team themselves as they are scoring 70.9 points per outing and shooting 43.4% from the field. Senior guard Austin Ash has been doing well, averaging 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game in 36.4 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have to show improvement as they have given up 74.4 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing 2.3 blocks and 5.3 steals per game up to this point.

Chattanooga Mocs vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Best Picks and Prediction

The Mocs are the better team in almost every facet of the game as they are dominant in this matchup. The Bulldogs do not have anyone that can match the size and dominance of Jake Stephens, as he will have an incredible impact on the game throughout the 40 minutes. Go with the Chattanooga Mocs to cover the spread on the road in this game as well.

Pick: Chattanooga Mocs -7.5 (-110)

