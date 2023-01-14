Chattanooga vs. Samford Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Pete Hanna Center will host a Southern Conference NCAAB matchup between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday (January 14) evening.

The Mocs are 11-7 (3-2) this season and are on a two-game winning streak after a 95-76 home win over the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are 11-7 (5-0) and are riding a five-game winning streak after a 83-58 home win over the Wofford Terriers on Wednesday.

Chattanooga Mocs vs Samford Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chattanooga Mocs +120 +2.5 (-115) Over 146.5 (-110) Samford Bulldogs -140 -2.5 (-105) Under 146.5 (-110)

Chattanooga Mocs vs Samford Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Chattanooga Mocs vs. Samford Bulldogs

Time and date: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 6:00 pm ET

Venue: Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, AL

Chattanooga Mocs vs Samford Bulldogs Key Stats

The Mocs are a dominant offensive team, averaging 79.7 points per game. They have been passing the basketball extremely well, averaging 16.6 assists over the course of the season.

Senior center Jake Stephens has led the team, averaging 22.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 31.9 minutes per game. He has been shooting incredibly well throughout the year as he has connected on 43 percent of his three-point shot attempts thus far.

Their defense has been playing decently well this year as they are allowing 69.3 points per game. The Mocs are doing decently, forcing 4.3 blocks and 5.8 steals per game. They need to figure out how to continue forcing mistakes if they want to win here.

The Bulldogs are also an outstanding offensive team as they are scoring 78.9 points per outing and shooting 45.5% from the field. Senior forward Logan Dye has been doing well, averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game in just 23.1 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have some room for improvement as they have given up 69.9 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing 2.6 blocks and 7.6 steals per game up to this point.

Chattanooga Mocs vs Samford Bulldogs Best Picks and Prediction

Both these teams are doing well but the Samford Bulldogs are the better team in this game. Looking at the defenses in the previous three games, the Mocs are allowing 75.7 points per game while the Bulldogs are giving up 68 points per game in that stretch. The favorite has covered the spread in five of their last six games against one another so go with the Samford Bulldogs to cover the spread here.

Pick: Samford Bulldogs -2.5 (-105)

