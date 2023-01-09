Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 9 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The streaking Chicago Bulls are in New England tonight as they will face the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The Bulls have won two of the first three meetings between these teams this season.

Chicago has won three in a row in their climb back to .500. Two of the wins came over Eastern Conference teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today. Although they've beaten Boston twice, their lone loss came in Boston.

The Celtics are back home after a four-game road trip which saw them go 2-2. They have won four straight games at home, and this will be their first home game since the calendar flipped to 2023. They hold a one-game lead in the Eastern Conference standings for the top spot.

The Bulls have gotten the better of this matchup so far this season. Let's see if they can continue that trend and spoil Boston's homecoming, or if the Celtics will keep winning like they've done all season.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics

Date and Time: Monday, January 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

Both teams are dealing with some key injuries.

Lonzo Ball remains out with a knee issue for the Chicago Bulls, while Tony Bradley is also out due to health and safety protocols. Alex Caruso and Javonte Williams Green are listed as questionable.

The Boston Celtics have Danilo Gallinari unsurprisingly listed as out still as he recovers from an ACL injury. Reigning defensive player of the year Marcus Smart is doubtful tonight.

Player Team Injury Status Lonzo Ball Bulls Knee Out Tony Bradley Bulls Health/Safety Protocols Out Alex Caruso Bulls Ankle Questionable Javonte Green Bulls Knee Questionable Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out Marcus Smart Celtics Knee Doubtful

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Bulls +8.5 (-110) Over 236.5 (-110) +260 Celtics -8.5 (-110) Under 236.5 (-110) -350

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Bulls - PG: Alex Caruso, SG: Zach LaVine, SF: DeMar DeRozan, PF: Patrick Williams, C: Nikola Vucevic

Celtics - PG: Derrick White, SG: Grant Williams, SF: Jaylen Brown, PF: Jayson Tatum, C: Al Horford

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

Chicago matches up well with Boston. They beat them twice by double digits, and the road loss was only by four points. If Marcus Smart is out for Boston, which seems likely, that's a massive blow for their defense, especially against two great wing scorers in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. The Bulls should be in this game down to the wire and may even beat Boston again.

Prediction: Chicago Bulls +8.5 (-110)

