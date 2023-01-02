Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 2| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Chicago Bulls at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday (January 2) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are listed down below:

In the second of this double-header between the two sides, the Cavs come in with the upper hand, having beaten them 103-102 in the opener. With that win, the Cavs improved to a 23-14 record and climbed up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. As a result, the Bulls fell to a 16-20 record and are placed 11th in the East.

The Cavs have gone 3-3 over the last six games and come into this game on the back of the said victory over the Bulls. The Bulls, on the other hand, have won two of their last six and come into this game seeking revenge.

Cleveland are the best-rated defense in the league at 109, allowing the fewest points per game to the opposition with just 106 points per game. Zach LaVine has been brilliant over the last six games, scoring nearly 26.5 points per game alongside four rebounds and four assists. Donovan Mitchell, on the other hand, hasn’t performed up to standards over the last six games, scoring just 21 points per game.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out

The Bulls come into this game with Lonzo Ball still out with an injury.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Chicago Bulls +4.5 (-110) Over 222.5 (-110) +145 Cleveland Cavaliers -4.5 (-110) Under 222.5 (-110) -177

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s

Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

Cavaliers: PG Donovan Mitchell SG Caris LeVert SF Lamar Stevens PF Evan Mobley (GTD) C Jarrett Allen

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Prediction

The Cavs should be able to make it two wins in two against the Bulls. They have the best defense in the league and the Bulls offense hasn’t impressed either.

The Bulls squad has carried success on the back of LaVine and DeRozan’s brilliance and does not look like a functional side at the moment. The Cavs have been brilliant at home, winning 16 of their 20 home games this season and should extend that run.

Cavaliers: -177

