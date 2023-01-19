Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 19 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls (20-24) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 132-118 win over the Golden State Warriors. Their opponents tonight, the Detroit Pistons (12-35), most recently fell to the New York Knicks 117-104.

The Bulls broke a three-game losing skid with their win over the Warriors. Center Nikola Vucevic led the offensive charge with an impressive 43 points. The Pistons, meanwhile, have struggled to find their groove this season and are 1-5 in their last six games.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Bulls @ Pistons

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 03:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

On the Bulls' front, small forward Javonte Green is out following a knee procedure earlier this month. Point guard Lonzo Ball is out due to knee issues and is not expected to play this season.

On the Pistons' end, point guard Cade Cunningham is out with a lower leg injury. Power forward Marvin Bagley III is out with a hand injury. Shooting guard Buddy Boeheim is out with a toe injury. Center Jalen Duren is questionable due to ankle issues. Center Nerlens Nol is questionable due to knee issues. Point guard Cory Joseph is questionable due to right knee soreness. Shooting guard Hamidou Diallo is probable due to right calf soreness.

Player Team Injury Status Javonte Green Bulls Knee Out Lonzo Ball Bulls Knee Out Cade Cunningham Pistons Lower leg Out Marvin Bagley III Pistons Hand Out Buddy Boeheim Pistons Toe Out Jalen Duren Pistons Ankle Questionable Nerlens Nol Pistons Knee Questionable Cory Joseph Pistons Knee Questionable Hamidou Diallo Pistons Calf Probable

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Bulls -6.5 (-110) Ov 236.5 (-110) -265 Pistons +6.5 (-110) Un 236.5 (-110) +225

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Starting 5s

Bulls - PG: Ayo Dosunmu, SG: Zach LaVine, SF: DeMar DeRozan, PF: Patrick Williams, C: Nikola Vucevic

Pistons - PG: Killian Hayes, SG: Jaden Ivey, SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, PF: Isaiah Stewart, C: Jalen Duren

Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction

The Pistons have endured a disastrous season overall, even with solid offensive output from the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey. With little momentum, subpar defense and a noticeable lack of team cohesion, the Detroit outfit are nearly always going to be the underdog this season.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have an impressive line-up, but one that severely lacks chemistry and cohesion. Top players Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have had clear issues throughout the season that have led to a lack of cohesion on the court. Despite their struggles and the long-term absence of star point guard Lonzo Ball, however, they are a superior team to the Pistons in all areas of the court.

The Chicago outfit will likely build off their Warriors win tonight.

Prediction: Bulls -6.5 (-110)

