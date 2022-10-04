Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a three-game MLB series on Monday (October 4).

The Cubs are third in the National League Central with 73 wins and have a win rate of 0.456. They have a negative away record of 36-43 and are 8-2 in their last ten outings.

Meanwhile, the Reds are fourth in the National League Central with 61 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.381. They have a poor home record of 32-47 and are 2-8 in their last ten matchups.

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, October 4; 06:40 pm EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park - Cincinnati, OH

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CUBS +105 -1.5(+170) o8(-118) REDS -115 +1.5(-194) u8(-104)

The Cubs have been doing well this season. Ian Happ has contributed to the scoring with an OPS of 0.788 at an average of 0.273. The batters have done a great job lately, and the team is on a fine run of eight wins in ten games.

Adrian Sampson has performed the pitching duties well. He has an ERA of 3.10, 70 Ks and a WHIP of 1.21. He has done a decent job with his valuable contribution.

The Reds, meanwhile, have struggled this season with both batting and pitching. They have been let down by poor pitching and have been overly dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring.

Apart from him, no other player has contributed much to scoring. Farmer has an average of 0.254 with 78 RBIs and an OPS of 0.700 this season. Alexis Diaz has delivered for the team since returning from an injury, registering an ERA of 1.88, 81 K and a WHIP of 0.98.

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Best Pick

Javier Assad will be on the mound for the Cubs. He's in great form and has an ERA of 0.00 in the last seven days. He did well against the Reds with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched and should do well here.

Pick: Assad to record a win (+110)

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction

Both teams are in contrasting form. The Cubs were on a streak of wins, but the Reds snapped that n the last game. The Cubs should return to winning ways here due to their batters and pitchers being in better form than their opponents'.

Prediction: Take Cubs at ML (+105)

