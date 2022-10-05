Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday (October 5) at the Great American Ball Park. Both sides have nothing to play for after being eliminated from playoff contention.

This NL Central clash sees the third-placed Cubs face the fourth-placed Reds. In the final game of the regular season, both sides will be looking to end on a positive note.

The Cubs have been stranded in the middle of the NL Central standings for a long while. They are far ahead of the bottom two and too far behind the top two. Their overall record has come up to 73-88, thanks to their recent performances, which has been stellar.

The Cubs have managed to win seven of their last 10. They are also 3-2 ahead in the current six-game series against the Reds. Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom are two of their top performers this season. Hoerner has the highest batting average (.280) and Wisdom has struck 25 home runs this season.

Rafael Ortega is set to miss out due to a long-term injury.

The Reds are below the Cubs in the standings with an overall record of 62-99. Their recent run of results hasn’t been ideal either as they have lost seven of their 10 games. Their outright star this season has been Kyle Farmer. He has led the side in all major batting metrics this season. Farmer has averaged .254 with the bat while hitting 14 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 60.58 runs created.

TJ Friedl’s availability is questionable.

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Match Details.

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Cincinnati Reds

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4:10 PM EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds best pick

Adrian Sampson is the top pick for the game. The Cubs pitcher has an ERA of 3.10 and has started 9 games this season, out of which the Cubs have won 4. He has a WHIP rating of 1.210 coupled with 70 strikeouts this season, and is the top prop for this game.

Over 3.5 Ks (-168)

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Chicago Cubs -1.5 Over 8 -120 Cincinnati Reds +1.5 Under 8 +105

Cubs v Reds Final Prediction:

The Cubs are too hot to handle. They have been in great touch and are looking to end the season on a high note. They have a massive advantage from the mound. Adrian Sampson has a better ERA than his counterpart Graham Ashcraft and that could define the result.

Chicago Cubs: (F5 Spread): -0.5

