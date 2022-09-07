Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. This National League Central clash sees the third-place team face the fourth.

Both teams have struggled for consistency and momentum this season. It is very unlikely that either of these teams qualifies for the playoffs. This matchup might not have as much importance in the playoff contention context but it does give the teams impetus to finish as one of the top 3 in their division.

The Cubs, who are currently in third place have won only 56 games this season. Their record stands at 56-78 with a win percentage of .418. Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom have been quality performers for the Cubs. Hoerner has the highest batting average on the team with an average of .281, and Wisdom has the most home runs with 22.

"August ends with a W" - Cubs

The Reds have also had a very inconsistent run this season having won just 53 games. Their overall record is 53 -79 with a win percentage of .402. Kyle Farmer has been a stalwart for the Reds. He has a batting average of .260 and has the highest RBI on the team with 59. He also has the most runs created with 48.73. Hunter Greene has also been impressive for the Reds, having 127 strikeouts on the year.

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds Match Details.

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Chicago Cubs

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 6, 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds best picks

The top picks for the game are Wade Miley of the Cubs and Justin Dunn of the Reds. Miley has an ERA of 2.84, and Dunn has an ERA of 4.63 this season.

"Hope your Labor Day is Grand" - Reds

Cubs vs Reds Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Chicago Cubs -1.5 -175 Under 8 Cincinnati Reds +1.5 +145 Over 8

Cubs vs Reds Final Prediction:

This game is a hard one to call. Both teams are in similar positions with similar runs of form. The Cubs should edge this one out. With the support of the home crowd, the Chicago side should pull through with a victory.

Chicago Cubs: -1.5

