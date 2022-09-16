Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Friday at 1:20 p.m. EDT. This is going to be a battle between two teams from the National League.

The Cubs are on a three-game winning streak after they swept the New York Mets on the road, taking their record to 61-82. They possess no conceivable chance of making it to the playoffs and are just trying to finish their season on a high to take away some positives for next season.

The Rockies have had their own struggles this season. Though they have won two of their previous three series, they are still out of contention for a playoff spot. They drew their most recent series against the Chicago White Sox and will be looking to take some wins on the road to improve their away record of 22-47 in the final stretch of the season.

The Cubs will start Marcus Stroman on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.91, a 1.20 WHIP, and a W-L of 3-7. He hasn't had a stellar outing so far this season and has lost in five of his previous eight starts from the hill. In his last outing against the Rockies, he suffered a loss wherein he gave up five runs on six hits in 4.0 IP. He will look to avenge that loss today in his second start against the Rockies.

The Rockies will start 27-year-old Venezuelan German Marquez on the mound. He has an 8-10 record, with an ERA of 5.25 and a 1.39 WHIP. He has shown improvement from his earlier struggles and has won three of his last four starts. In his last start against the Cubs, he gave up four runs on 10 hits in 4.1 IP and just managed to secure a win. He will be looking to repeat that outing.

Match Details: Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Friday, September 16 at 1:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +120 +1.5 (-110) Over 7.0 (+100) Chicago Cubs -140 -1.5 (-105) Under 7.0 (-120)

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies best picks

German Marquez will look to contain the in-form Cubs unit. The Rockies' bullpen aims to restrict the Cubs to a minimum number of hits in the early innings of the game.

Pick: Cubs first five innings under 2.5 runs (-140)

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies betting prediction

The Rockies will try to contain the Cubs in the early phase of the game, but the Cubs possess enough to assert themselves over the Rockies towards the end of the game. They should start the home series with a win.

Cubs (-140)

