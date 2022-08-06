Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon. The Cubs handled the Marlins 2-1 on Friday to bring their record to 42-63 on the season. Meanwhile, for the Marlins, they currently hold a 48-58 record on the year after their loss. The Marlins have still taken seven of the last nine meetings entering Saturday's contest.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs Willson for the [W]in!



Contreras: Go-ahead 2-run HR

Steele: 0 R, 10 K

Madrigal: 2-for-3, R



"Willson for the [W]in!" - @Cubs

Chicago will start Drew Smyly for Saturday's matchup. He is 3-6 with a 4.42 ERA in 13 starts. This Marlins offense that he'll be up against ranks sixth-lowest in runs per game, and in their past seven, they're averaging a measly 1.9 runs per contest. In his last outing, Smyly only tossed four innings, surrendering seven hits and five earned runs in a loss versus the San Francisco Giants. Miami hasn't been able to get anything going with their bats, though, so Smyly should have a strong start.

"Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field." - @Cubs

Pablo Lopez, who is 7-6 with a 3.49 ERA, will be taking the mound Saturday for Miami. Lopez had his name floated around in trade talks, but he remains in Miami after the deadline. Recently, the right-hander's performances haven't been that good. He gave up 12 earned runs in his last 14 2/3 frames.

This Cubs offense has also been struggling, averaging 2.1 runs per game in their last seven. Lopez has been solid away from home this year, sporting a 3.05 ERA on the road on the season, so look for him to lower that number on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Saturday, August 6, 2:20 PM EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins -108 +1.5 (-230) Over 8.0 (-120) Chicago Cubs -102 -1.5 (+185) Under 8.0 (+100)

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Rafael Ortega will be squaring off with tough righty Pablo Lopez on Saturday. Verus righties, though, he has been terrible, sporting a .551 OPS. Ortega also has an OPS of .463 over the last four weeks. Expect him to stay cold in this one.

Pick: Rafael Ortega Under 1.5 Total Bases (-165)

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

The Cubs and Marlins have been two of the worst offenses these past few weeks. Also, the under has hit in six of the last eight meetings at Wrigley, which isn't surprising. Expect another low-scoring game Saturday afternoon.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-135) & Under 8 (+100)

