Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon. These National League Central opponents meet with their seasons heading in very different directions.

The Cubs defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Thursday to bring their record to 50-67 this year. The Brewers currently hold a 63-54 record this season after their 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Chicago has gone 7-2 in their last nine home games, despite being poor at home on the year overall.

Keegan Thompson, who is 6-5 with a 4.46 ERA as a starter, will start Friday for Chicago. Thompson's ERA out of the bullpen is much lower, but as a starter he's lacked consistency. He'll be up against a Milwaukee team that scores the ninth-most runs per game. They are however, slumping, averaging just 2.6 runs per game in their past seven contests.

Last time out, Thompson was knocked out after just 1 2/3 frames, allowing two hits and four earned runs in a loss versus the Cincinnati Reds. Thompson has been up and down this year, and Milwaukee should be confident heading into this game.

Milwaukee will send out Aaron Ashby, who is 2-10 with a 4.24 ERA. Last start, he was solid, as he threw six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out five. This was his second quality start in his last four outings, which is a great sign for Brewers fans.

Lately, the left-hander has been better, and the Cubs are just 13-20 versus lefty starters this year. Still, Ashby needs run support, as his club averages 3.1 runs for him, which is very low. As a result, Milwaukee is 5-11 when Ashby starts. Still, Chicago's lineup, which scores the 10th-fewest runs per game, shouldn't give Ashby problems on Friday.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 2:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers -137 -1.5 (+115) Over 9.5 (-115) Chicago Cubs +127 +1.5 (-135) Under 9.5 (-105)

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Nick Madrigal has gone hitless in his last two games, and he's hitting just .236 on the year with no homers. Madrigal hasn't been making solid contact, even against lefties, so expect him to remain cold on Friday.

Pick: Nick Madrigal Under 1.5 Total Bases (-165)

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

As bad as Milwaukee has been in Ashby's starts, the southpaw has looked better lately. Also, Ashby dominated the Cubs in late May, striking out 12 hitters while throwing six innings of one-run ball. Thompson has a 7.29 ERA in his last three starts, so expect Milwaukee's bats to show up too, enough to give them the victory.

Prediction: Brewers ML (-137) & Cubs Team Total Under 4 Runs (+100)

