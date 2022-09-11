Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants is tied. Game 3 starts on Sunday as Chicago prepares to host the final game of a nerve-wracking series. Game 1 belonged to the Cubs, the Giants came back in second, and now Game 3 awaits.

"Make some noise Illinoise" #SFGameUP- Giants

Chicago and San Francisco are placed third in the National League Central and West divisions, respectively. In terms of total wins, the Cubs have performed worse than the Giants. They are 58-81 for the season, both home (30-41) and away (28-40), a cause for concern.

The Cubs have gone 3-7 in the last 10. With only a few games remaining in the season, the Cubs will look to hang on to that third spot.

Chicago Cubs



Smyly: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 8 K

Hoerner: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB

Gomes: HR, 2 RBI, BB



@Vegas #Cubs win the series opener!Smyly: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 8 KHoerner: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SBGomes: HR, 2 RBI, BB #Cubs win the series opener!Smyly: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 8 KHoerner: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SBGomes: HR, 2 RBI, BB@Vegas https://t.co/y34mDTf3y4

"#Cubs win the series opener" - Cubs

The Giants have a few more wins under their belt than the Cubs. They did not necessarily perform badly throughout the season, but they just didn't play well enough. They could not compete with the likes of the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, who are first and second, respectively.

The Giants are now looking to finish the season with more wins and come back stronger next season.

While this series does not hold any significance with respect to the playoffs, a win is still a win. Both teams will be battling it out in the third and final encounter. They still need to play for the fans who always come in huge numbers to support their teams. This is a great game for the neutrals to follow.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Sunday, Septmeber 11, 8:08 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs -110 +1.5 (-175) U 9 (-120) San Francisco Giants -110 -1.5 (+150) O 9 (+100)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Picks

LaMonte Wade Jr. usually opens the proceedings for the the Giants. Wade has been scoreless in the last two games, so he will be looking to perform in this one. Chicago will need to be a little tighter than usual if they are looking for a win. Wade is definitely a pick.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants: Prediction

Regardless of what the statistics say or the odds are, Game 3 is going to be very close, as the series has been. It is very difficult to decide who the winner will be but one thing is fure sure, the fans will love it.

Pick/Predicition: Cubs U 9 (-125)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt