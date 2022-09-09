Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will kick off a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. EDT this afternoon. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

It will be a battle between the two sides representing the National League West and the Central divisions. The chances for either one of them to qualify for the playoffs are all but over with 29 games remaining in the season.

The Cubs have an overall record of 57-80 with a 29-40 home record this season. They have had subpar hitting and pitching performances all season. They are just trying to save face after sustaining a series defeat to the Cincinnati Reds at home on Thursday night.

"Final: Reds 4, Cubs 3" - Cubs

The Giants are on a four-game losing streak. Their most recent series loss came against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, which intensified the dent in their playoff hopes. They have a 65-72 overall record with a 28-40 home record. They will be looking for a morale-boosting series win to gain momentum and try to finish the final phase of the regular season on a strong note.

"Final (Game Two): SFGiants 2, Brewers 4." - SFGiants

The Cubs will start Drew Smyly on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 3.84, a 1.26 WHIP, and a record of 5-8 (W-L). In his last mound appearance against the Giants, he gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings pitched, knocking out five in the process. Lately, his pitching performances haven't hit their strides and he has been giving out a lot of hits early on in the game.

The Giants will start Carlos Rodon on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.92, a 1.06 WHIP, and a 12-7 (W-L) so far this season. In his most recent plate appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies, he dished out 10 Ks and gave away zero runs in six IP. This will be his 28th start of the season. His last mound performance against the Cubs was sublime, where he shut them out in seven innings.

Match Details: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 4:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -145 -1.5 (+115) Over 8.0 (+100) Chicago Cubs +125 +1.5 (-135) Under 8.0 (-120)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Rodon has been in sublime form and has punched out a considerable number of hitters this season. He has already registered 201 Ks this season and will look to repeat his performance against the Cubs by striking batters out from the onset.

Pick: Carlos Rodon Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

The game might not be as evenly matched as predicted earlier. Expect the Giants to rely on their hitters to score early, and in return, expect Rodon to make an early impact from the mound. Bettors should easily be predicting a Giants win tonight.

Cubs' First Five Innings Under 1.5 Runs (-120)

