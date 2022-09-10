Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will face the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Game 2 is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. EDT this afternoon. The best odds, lines, and picks for today's game are here.

The Cubs defeated the Giants in Game 1 and got a much-needed win to boost their morale. Even though this took their record to 58-80, they are still out of contention and still have no hope of making it to the playoffs this season. They will definitely look to clinch the series today.

The Giants are 65-73 overall and need to have a near-perfect run toward the end of the season in order to make it to the playoffs. They are on a five-game losing streak. Therefore, it is high time that they took it up a notch to keep their hopes alive of making it to the postseason.

The Cubs will start Marcus Stroman on the hill tonight. He has an ERA of 3.73, a 1.17 WHIP, and a 3-6 (W-L). This will be his 21st start of the season. He has a 0-4 record at home, which is pretty concerning for the Cubs. In his last start against the Giants, he got a win, in which he gave out zero runs on eight hits, in six IP. It will be interesting to see his strategy for today's game.

The Giants will start Logan Webb on the mound. He has been having a pretty decent season so far with a 12-8 (W-L), an ERA of 2.89, 1.18 WHIP, and 143 Ks. He won in his last start against the Dodgers. This will be his 29th start of the season. He will look to set the tone for his team so that they can conjure up some momentum and strive for a playoffs finish.

"Logan Webb, Filth." - PitchingNinja

Match Details: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 2:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -115 -1.5 (+145) Over 7.5 (-115) Chicago Cubs -105 +1.5 (-170) Under 7.5 (-105)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Logan has been in sublime form and has punched out a considerable number of hitters this season. He has already registered 143 Ks this season and will look to repeat his performance against the Cubs by striking batters out from the onset. Also, in his last outing against the Cubs, he did manage to get the win.

Pick: Logan Webb Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

The contest may not be as evenly matched as originally thought. Expect Webb to have an immediate effect from the mound since the Giants will depend on their batters to score early. Bettors ought to pick the Giants to win tonight.

Giants First Five Innings over 1.5 Runs (-140)

