Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will be at home to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The Cubs split the doubleheader with the Cardinals to bring their record to 53-70 on the season. The Cardinals are now 70-53 on the year, and they lead the National League Central by 4 1/2 games over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago has been poor at home this year, but they have surprisingly gone 7-3 in their previous 10 games as underdogs.

Luke Farrell will be on the hill Wednesday for the Cubs. He will be making his first start and appearance of the year. In 2021 he pitched to a 4.74 ERA with the Minnesota Twins, but 19 of those 20 appearances came in relief.

This Cardinals offense is averaging 7.7 runs per game in their past seven, which could be a tall task for Farrell. Of course, the Cubs could elect to go to their bullpen early, but they used a lot of relievers yesterday. The Cardinals have been hitting well for the most part recently, and Wrigley Field caters to hitters.

St. Louis will start Miles Mikolas, who is 10-9 with a 3.32 ERA. Despite the good season stats, recently, he's had a tough time, surrendering 13 earned runs in his last 18 2/3 frames. Last time out, he was excellent, going eight frames, giving up two hits and one earned run while fanning four.

Mikolas got rocked for 10 runs at Coors Field earlier this month, but he has been very solid outside of that game. Look for him to buckle down against a Cubs lineup that he should be able to handle.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals -210 -1.5 (-130) Over 8.5 (-115) Chicago Cubs +177 +1.5 (+110) Under 8.5 (-105)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Miles Mikolas has faced the Cubs three times since the beginning of June, and he's averaged 6.3 strikeouts in those outings. The Cubs rank in the top in strikeout rate coming in. Expect the St. Louis righty to notch six Ks in tonight's game.

Pick: Miles Mikolas 6+ Strikeouts (+164)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Cardinals blew open last night's game in the ninth by putting up six runs in the final frame. Tonight, they'll look to clinch the series victory behind Mikolas. They're 15-10 in his starts this year, while it's hard to predict what we'll see from the Cubs' Luke Farrell. Back St. Louis to win comfortably tonight.

Prediction: Cardinals -2 (+100)

