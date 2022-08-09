Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 8 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals on Monday night. The Cubs lost 3-0 to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, bringing them down to 43-64 this year. Meanwhile, the Nationals now find themselves at an awful 36-74 this season after losing on Sunday to the Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago has been pretty bad at Wrigley Field, but Washington has gone just 19-34 away from home this year.

Keegan Thompson will be taking the mound Monday for the Cubs. He is 5-5 with a 4.43 ERA as a starter this season. The Nationals offense is averaging just 3.6 runs per game in their past seven, which will be normal now looking at their weakened lineup.

Thompson has been able to shut down bad lineups all year long for the most part. He's struggled at times, but there's no reason why he shouldn't breeze through this Nats lineup on Monday.

Washington will tab Anibal Sanchez for Monday's game. He has an 0-4 record with a 7.65 ERA. This Cubs offense is averaging a paltry 1.6 runs per game in their last seven. They're also hitting just .178 in that span, but they could put up some runs against the struggling Sanchez. Expect the veteran righty to have a better outing than he's been having, but also, don't be surprised if he gets tagged.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Monday, August 8, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Washington Nationals +165 +1.5 (-135) Over 7.5 (-120) Chicago Cubs -190 -1.5 (+115) Under 7.5 (+100)

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Nico Hoerner has a solid .825 OPS at home this year. He also has two multi-hit games in his previous four starts. He's projected to bat fifth, so he could get some good RBI chances despite the Cubs' recent poor hitting. Look for him to add to his already strong Wrigley Field numbers on Monday.

Pick: Nico Hoerner Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

With their last loss, the Nationals have now dropped five straight, heading into Monday's game. With the lack of talent on the Washington roster, it's not hard to see them blown out frequently. Look for the Cubs to take control of this contest at home.

Prediction: Cubs First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120)

