Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 15, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals open up a three-game series Monday evening at Nationals Park.

The game holds very little relevancy as the Nationals have the worst record in baseball, and the Cubs aren't far behind. However, given the pitching matchup, this game possesses excellent opportunities for bettors.

CubsMuse @CubsMuse The Cubs have 7 hits today. All of them have resulted in extra bases. The Cubs have 7 hits today. All of them have resulted in extra bases. https://t.co/E5YXNQXskk

"The Cubs have 7 hits today. All of them have resulted in extra bases." - CubsMuse

Pitching in this one are Marcus Stroman for the Cubs and Josiah Gray for the Nationals.

Stroman is having a disappointing season. After finishing the 2021 season with a 3.02 ERA, he signed a three-year deal with the Cubs worth $71 million. So far this year, he has a 4.20 ERA and a WHIP of 1.16.

Gray is having an even worse season in the District. This is his third season in the league, and while he has been improving and has had some quality starts, he's certainly no All-Star.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Monday August 15, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

"Happy Fourth of July from Nationals Park!" - natinalspark

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Cubs -142 Yes (-115) 4.5 Runs (-102) Nationals +120 No (-115) 3.5 (-114)

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Both pitchers have given up a lot of runs this season. Marcus Stroman allowed four runs in five innings his last time out against the Cubs. Plus, Chicago has been on an offensive tear. The Cubbies scored 16 runs in their previous series. The over is a great move for bettors.

Over 8 Runs (-118)

Marcus Stroman enters play with a record of 3-5.

The Nationals don't do many things well, but they are great at avoiding strikeouts. The Guardians are the only team that strikes out less. However, Stroman consistently throws 6+ strikeouts a game, including in his outing against the Nationals. His line is curiously placed at 4.5, so bettors should take advantage.

Marcus Stroman Over 4.5 Ks (-122)

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Prediction

As previously stated, this game doesn't hold much importance in the 2022 MLB season, but these are still professional athletes playing for a paycheck. Josiah Gray's last start was against the Cubs, and he carved them up. When he's pitching well, he's unhittable. Bettors should expect more of the same in this one.

Washington (+120)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? Chicago Cubs Washington Nationals 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt