Chicago State vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | College Basketball

The Ball State Cardinals will take on the Chicago State Cougars on a non-conference night on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 8-4 for the season and will look to make an impact in the MAC. The Cougars are 3-12 for the season and are expected to finish at the bottom of the Independent's standings.

Chicago State vs Ball State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago State Cougars +500 +11.5 (-115) Over 137 (-110) Ball State Cardinals -675 -11.5 (-105) Under 137 (-110)

Chicago State vs Ball State Match Details

Fixture: Chicago State Cougars at Ball State Cardinals

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana

Chicago State vs Ball State Key Stats

The Cougars have been winless in their last five games but have managed to cover the spread as underdogs in four of those contests.

In their most recent loss against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 17 points, while Elijah Weaver scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists as the rest of the roster struggled to make an impact on the game.

The Cougars are averaging 65.3 points per game on 41% shooting while giving up 73.6 points on 45.5% shooting. Their lackluster defense has been a major problem for the program to deal with. They are shooting just 32.2% from the three-point line but have been efficient from the charity stripe as they are shooting 74.8% from the free throw line, which places them 53rd in the nation.

The Cardinals are on a four-game winning streak and have covered the spread in three of those contests. In their most recent win against the Eagles, Jaylin Sellers scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Both Jarron Coleman and Basheer Jihad contributed 12 points each as the rest of the unit understood the task defensively and took the Cardinals over the finish line.

The Cardinals are averaging 77 points per game on 48.4% shooting while giving up 66.1 points on 41.6% shooting. They are shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc, which places them 29th in the country, but have been disappointing from the charity stripe as they are just shooting a meager 69.6% from the free-throw line. They need to tweak their defense to improve their chances of clinching the conference.

Chicago State vs Ball State Betting Prediction

The Cardinals have simply been phenomenal this season and have been good with their offense.

Let's go with the home team in this one to cover the spread and get the win tonight, as the Cougars will find it difficult to score and make an impact on the offensive end.

Pick: Ball State Cardinals -11.5 (-105)

